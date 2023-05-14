Page Schneider, a Technology Integration Specialist (TIS) for Laramie County School District 1, was selected to join the Apple Distinguished Educator Class of 2023.
By joining the ADE Class, Schneider will have the opportunity to collaborate with people worldwide to identify innovative ways to use Apple technology in education.
According to Apple, Schneider will be an “author, advisor, ambassador, and advocate of what’s possible by bringing new technology to teaching and learning.”
Debbie Jacobson, the technology integration program administrator at LCSD1, said, “Apple is very selective on who they choose for this, and I am very proud of her!”
In a letter from Apple: Apple is pleased to welcome Paige Schneider to the Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE) Class of 2023.
In 1995, Apple created the ADE Program to recognize K-12 and higher education pioneers who are using Apple technology to transform teaching and learning in powerful ways.
Celebrating 28 years, the program has grown into a worldwide community of visionary and innovative leaders in education, helping other educators rethink what’s possible with iPad and Mac.