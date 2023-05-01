Laramie County School District 1 is hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, May 9 for parents and guardians who homeschool their children.
The meeting will be held from 9–10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club middle school room, 515 W. Jefferson Road.
Children are welcome to attend and breakfast will be served.
“While LCSD1 is in the business of educating students, we are also here to help our community, and when families choose to homeschool, we are still here to help,” LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said.