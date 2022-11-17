The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, frequently identified as Mormons, has released a statement supporting the federal Respect for Marriage Act. The measure is currently before Congress and would require the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages.

Here is the statement from the LDS Church:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints related to marriage between a man and a woman is well known and will remain unchanged.

We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters.

We believe this approach is the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals, much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding.

Sara Burlingame, the Executive Director of Wyoming Equality, said she was very pleased with the Church's position.

Wyoming Equality celebrates the moral leadership displayed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their support for the respect for Marriage Act. This support was made possible by the relationship built by our organization and many others, especially Equality Utah and Equality Arizona, who exemplify the Wyoming way of building bridges across divides. We are proud to have worked with the Church for years on important common-ground topics like the Respect for Marriage Act, Freedom and Fairness for All and others.

Wyoming Equality Director Sara Burlingame responded to the news by saying, “Our commitment to finding common ground with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has deepened my belief that so many of our conflicts could be resolved by people of good faith sitting down together. This support came about because many people on both sides set aside their rancor and decided to invest in our shared humanity. We applaud Senators’ Lummis and Sinema for their thoughtful work on the religious freedom amendments. As Wyomingites we know that churches and faith institutions must be free of government overreach and freedom means freedom for everybody.”

In voicing their support for the Respect for Marriage Act, the Church expresses their commitment to healing relationships and fostering understanding. We join them in this commitment, and look forward to growing this and other friendships across the Equality State.