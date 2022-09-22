The Cheyenne League of Women Voters has announced its schedule of candidate forums for contested races in the general election. Interested voters may attend the forums live through the Zoom webinar format or watch the forum videos posted later online.

The last week of September will focus on candidates for Laramie County School District #1 board of trustees. On Monday, Sept. 26, the first forum at 6:30 p.m. will feature candidates for area 1, followed at 7:30 p.m. with candidates for area 2. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 6:30 p.m. forum will have candidates for area 3. The next day on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 6:30 p.m. forum will feature candidates for the at-large seat.

The first week of October will start with Cheyenne City Council candidates at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the forum at 6:30 p.m. will feature the Laramie County sheriff’s race.

The week will conclude with contested legislative races. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, candidates for Senate Districts 5 and 7 will be in the 6:30 p.m. slot, followed at 7:30 p.m. with candidates for House Districts 7 and 8. On Thursday, Oct. 6, candidates for House Districts 9 and 11 will be featured at 6:30 p.m., followed by House Districts 41 and 44 candidates at 7:30 p.m.

The League’s general election forum series will finish at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, with candidates for the Laramie County Community College board of trustees.

The link for all forums is https://tinyurl.com/CheyLWVforum.

For those who want to watch the forum videos later, they will be posted on the Cheyenne League’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/CLWV-videos. Voters do not need a Facebook account to access the videos. Voters can find personalized ballot and candidate information at the League’s VOTE411.org.

The 102-year-old League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization to help citizens to be engaged in their government, to be informed and to vote. It advocates for issues but not candidates or political parties.