Considering your own legacy is the theme for AARP Wyoming sessions in Cheyenne and Casper. AARP Wyoming State Volunteer President Kate Sarosy will lead free Legacy events in Cheyenne on August 18 and Casper on September 14.

Space at each of these free workshops is limited to the first 20 participants who register. Those interested in these day-long workshops can register for the Cheyenne event here and the Casper event here.

The Cheyenne Legacy Workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the AARP Wyoming office in Cheyenne, located at 1800 Carey Ave. on the Fourth Floor. The Casper event will take place at the Casper Senior Center from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lunch is included at both workshops.

Becoming a Wise Elder

The Legacy workshops are an interactive one-day workshop on becoming a wise elder by reviewing your life’s journey and harvesting the wisdom of your experiences to pass on as your legacy.

Many older adults have grown up with a fear of aging and the inevitable infirmities it brings. But most are living longer and healthier lives. This provides adults with opportunities to age more consciously, to explore self-development and spiritual growth, to access the wisdom that comes with years, and to live lives with more meaning and purpose.

Past participants said of this workshop “It made me think about things that I really hadn’t…It was mind-expanding.” “I have nothing to compare this workshop to…it exceeds all others.” “I enjoyed being able to talk through topics of humanity at a certain stage of life and to share my insights and experiences,”

For more information, contact Jenn Baier at: jbaier@aarp.org.