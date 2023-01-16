The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:

Wyoming’s people: folks who serve our communities and those military members that protect our freedom and way of life

Wyoming’s natural resources: a highlight of the state’s innovative solutions and leadership in deploying carbon capture technology as well as the development of rare earth minerals and hydrogen production. The Governor also spoke in favor of requests to expand predator control and control invasive species, expand water storage, and measures to address brucellosis

Wyoming’s budget: a brief discussion of the surpluses as a result of the energy markets and federal government largess

Wyoming’s economy: our state’s standing as the most diverse it has been for 50 years

Wyoming’s youth: ensuring Wyoming kids receive a world-class education and stay here to live and work

Throughout the week, the House worked on a number of bills on General File. Summaries of those bills follow:

HB0009 Juvenile courts-concurrent jurisdiction clarification would provide clear guidance to the court system in the instance of an adult facing a charge related to a crime committed while the offender was a juvenile. The bill outlines which courts should have a say in those cases. The bill is based on a recent situation where laws were interpreted differently and seeks to prevent future confusion.

HB0013 Office of guardian ad litem-program references is a bill that cleans up inconsistent language throughout Wyoming law that refers to the office of guardian ad litem in different ways. The program, which is used during litigation involving children, appoints attorneys to serve as guardians and work in the best interest of a child. This bill changes the law so that all references are now the “office of guardian ad litem.”

HB0028 Community college capital construction gives community colleges more authority to move forward with construction or renovation projects without having to check with the Community College Commission. Currently, colleges need to receive approval from the Commission before undergoing projects that cost more than $100,000. This bill raises that limit due to cost pressures with inflation

HB0017 State lands-grazing of non-owned livestock would provide that a lessee of state lands whose lease authorizes grazing on state lands shall not be required to obtain the approval of the director prior to allowing livestock the lessee does not own, but for which the lessee retains full management and responsibility, to graze on the lands.

HB0029 Community college funding – distance education credit hours would level the playing field for community college distance education centers to receive the same amount of funding as classes held at community colleges.

HB0016 State land leasing - improvements deals with leases on state lands and improvements made to the land by the lessee. The bill would provide primary leaseholders with fair compensation from the Office of State Lands when the lease is lost, or the property is sold. Additionally, the legislation would raise the limit on the price of improvements on a property leased by the state without needing approval from the Office of State Lands.

HB0005 Voter registry list voter ID and absentee ballots is a result of county clerks requesting more direction regarding publicly releasable information from the Office of the Secretary of State or from county clerk offices. The bill clarifies that voter ID registration number and absentee ballot information is among the information obtainable by the public.

This concludes the first week of the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature. This important work, closest to the people, is possible because Wyoming is a citizen legislature. I look forward to robust debate on the House floor, informed with your thoughts, questions, and priorities.

Please contact me at Bill.Henderson@wyoleg.gov.