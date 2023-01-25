Wyoming Teachers are Responsible for Wyoming Students Consistently Outperforming Peers

The Wyoming Legislature honored Wyoming’s teacher of the year, Zach Beam, a high school science teacher from Newcastle High School. Legislators recognized Beam’s contributions to Wyoming’s youth and the day-to-day efforts made by all Wyoming teachers that are resulting in the strong performance by Wyoming students in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, also known as the nation’s report card.

“Teachers are the key to student success,” said Speaker of the House Albert Sommers. “Today, we had the distinct privilege of honoring one of Wyoming’s finest, Newcastle High School’s Zach Beam. We thank him, and all Wyoming teachers for their dedication. What we see in the NAEP results tells us that the commitment of Wyoming teachers is paying off,” Sommers continued. “Quality education is and will continue to be a top priority for the Wyoming Legislature.”

“It is an honor to recognize Zach Beam today,” said House Education Committee Chairman David Northrup. “There is no doubt - the effort of Wyoming teachers is making a difference and the NAEP results are a testament to the good work of Wyoming’s teachers and the benefits Wyoming’s students are gaining. Wyoming students also deserve congratulations for their hard work. Wyoming is well positioned to continue our momentum as a leader in education throughout the country.”

The report demonstrates a trend of strong performance for Wyoming education. Some highlights from the 2022 report include:

For all 50 states, Wyoming is among those leading the pack in grade 4 reading

For all 50 states, Wyoming is among those leading in grade 4 math

Grade 8 math students outperformed national average test results

Grade 8 reading is even with the national average in reading for public school students

The NAEP assessments were established in 1969 and evaluate students in grades 4 and 8 in reading and mathematics every two years. The 2021 assessments were postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic.