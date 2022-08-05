The Cheyenne Downtown Business Association (CDBA) is hosting an open forum discussion August 15th & 16th about downtown parking that will include city officials, CPD, downtown business owners, workers and residents.

It will take place from 6-8pm at the Cottonwood Room at the Laramie County Library — The CDBA will be hosting open forum discussions regarding downtown parking issues in efforts to find solutions to present to the city.

Cheyenne’s City Council, CPD, City planning, downtown business owners, workers and residents are all invited to participate in this discussion so that questions, concerns, and ideas can be addressed in one place.

The goals of these meetings are to work through possible solutions and bring proposed changes to the city for consideration as well as to address misperceptions about downtown parking for the general public.

The Cheyenne Downtown Business Association (CDBA) is a new non-profit organization primarily consisting of downtown business owners who are volunteering their time to promote growth and development for the downtown community. The CDBA’s mission is to identify, plan, and execute ideas and initiatives that advocate for the enhancement of downtown Cheyenne as a center for commerce, a destination for visitors, and an asset for the Cheyenne community.

