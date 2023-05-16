On Friday, May 12 members from Mended Hearts Chapter #132 Hearts Afire gathered on the third floor of Laramie County Library to dedicate an AED in memory of Kevin Jo Dager.
Kevin Jo’s family joined the group to remember the remarkable individual who was a dedicated nurse and selfless volunteer, spending countless hours volunteering for Mended Hearts and Milers patients to assist with their recoveries after suffering heart attacks.
This is the second AED placed at Laramie County Library and the 16th placed in the community by Mended Hearts, which has worked tirelessly to donate AEDs to places such as the library, COMEA Shelter, and Safehouse.
The first AED ever placed by Mended Hearts was in honor of Kevin Jo’s father, Billy Stoner, and resides on the first floor of the library.
Kevin Jo started Hearts Afire’s efforts to place AEDs around the community and was instrumental in finding grants and securing funds to make this project the success that it is today.
The library is grateful to Mended Hearts for making our building a safer place to be and is honored to play a small role in upholding the lasting memories and legacies of Kevin Jo Dager and Billy Stoner.