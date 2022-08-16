Candidates for the Deputy Director of Public Service position at Laramie County Library System will present to the public on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Willow Room. Members of the public are encouraged to attend both presentations and provide feedback to the hiring committee. Comment forms will be available during the presentations.
The Deputy Director of Public Service will be responsible for the public service aspects of the library and will oversee the adult services, circulation and branch services, computer center and cataloging services, and youth and outreach services divisions. The person in this position will work to ensure that the citizens of Laramie County are provided with an exceptional library that always strives to meet its mission to be a hub for engagement, literacy and learning, and lifelong curiosity and discovery.
Candidates were asked to prepare a presentation on one of two topics: the candidate’s experience with Makerspaces, public programs using that technology, and other forms of “making” in a library OR the candidate’s vision for how Laramie County Library System could be positioned in Laramie County five years from now compared to its positioning today.
Laramie County Library System invites any interested member of the public to attend and looks forward to the meaningful insights, comments, and feedback provided by the community.