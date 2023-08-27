Patrons and friends of the library, please join us on Monday, August 28 from 5-6:30pm in the Cottonwood Room as we listen to presentations by the finalist candidates for the position of Executive Director of the Laramie County Library System.
Due to time constraints, there will not be an opportunity for an open question and answer session, but community members will have the opportunity to submit questions via notecard during the event.
Attendees are also encouraged provide their thoughts on each candidate by scanning a QR code which will be posted in the Cottonwood Room and filling out a short online survey.
Your opinions are important to us and we hope to see you there.