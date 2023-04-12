Lily Barkau, Natural Resources Program Manager at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, was recently tapped by the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) to serve on one of two new task forces that will provide input to inform the responsible development of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration (CCUS).
Lily will be formally appointed to the Carbon Dioxide Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration Federal Lands and Outer Continental Shelf Permitting Task Force once it is chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act.
The CEQ’s announcement stated that the selected members “will provide input to inform the responsible development of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration (CCUS)… by providing recommendations to the Federal government on how to ensure that CCUS projects, including carbon dioxide pipelines, are permitted in an efficient manner, reflect the input and needs of a wide range of stakeholders, and deliver benefits rather than harms to local communities.”
Wyoming has been working on the rules and regulations since 2010 and was granted “primacy” by the EPA to issue permits for carbon sequestration wells for purposes beyond oil production, known as Class VI wells in 2020. Wyoming and North Dakota are the only two states to date to have such primacy.
A registered geologist, Lily has been working on carbon sequestration regulations for Wyoming and completed the UIC Class VI program primacy application during her time as the DEQ’s Groundwater Section Manager.
“Not very often does a scientist in their career get to set up these large programs,” said Lily. “It’s a huge opportunity for geologists, engineers, and scientists. Being selected to represent Wyoming on a national level is very rewarding and very humbling.”
Lily was nominated for the position by DEQ’s Director, Todd Parfitt. “Lily has been a vital part of advancing carbon sequestration for Wyoming. Not only does she have a vast amount of knowledge and experience with CCUS, but she also has an ability to work with all stakeholders including local, state, and federal government agencies and industry. Lily will be a tremendous asset to the White House CEQ, and we congratulate her for being selected.”