The Cheyenne Noon Lions have rebranded their signature annual fundraiser, the cornhole tournament formerly called “The Chiller in Cheyenne,” to the “Throw for Sight.”

This aligns with the name of the Sunrise Lions Club’s annual fundraiser, the “Ride for Sight,” and the Frontier Lions Club’s “Shoot for Sight.”

All proceeds from the Throw for Sight cornhole tournament go to the Lions’ Vision Committee’s efforts to assist low-income individuals in Laramie County to obtain eye exams and eye glasses, through their partnership with Community Action of Laramie County.

This year’s Throw for Sight will be held at the Elks Lodge, 100 E. 17th Street, on Saturday, November 12.

There are two divisions, a “recreational” division that begins at 10 am and a “competitive” division that begins at 2 pm.

The director of the tournament is Paul Lopez of the Chey-Town Cornhole League. (For more information call Barbara Peterson at 307-274-2741, or visit their website at CheyenneNoonLionsClub.org.)

The Throw for Sight cornhole tournament is always held the second Saturday in November. November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

Diabetes is the leading cause around the world for preventable blindness, and one of the missions of the Lions Clubs is to help raise awareness of diabetes.

The Noon Lions also hold a cornhole tournament fundraiser every fourth week in April, the “Spring Fling for Sight.”