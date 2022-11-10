The Lions Clubs of Cheyenne are holding a Diabetes Awareness Day gathering at the Laramie County Library on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
The three Lions Clubs of Cheyenne (Sunrise, Noon and Frontier) will have representatives in the Cottonwood Room at the library from noon to 4 pm.
Diabetes is the leading cause of preventable blindness in the world. To bring attention to this epidemic, the American Diabetes Association has declared November to be National Diabetes Awareness Month.
Cases of diabetes are rising around the world as well as in the United States. This Diabetes Awareness Day gathering will share information about the condition of diabetes, living with diabetes, and preventing blindness caused by diabetes.