Celebrating and experimenting, Visit Cheyenne recently partnered with Chef David Olson of Live Fire Republic to host a Farm-to-Table experience at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY. The event, the likes of which have not been seen locally was captured as part of a full-length video production which explores the “what” and the “why” of agritourism in Laramie County and Wyoming and its importance to our visitor economy. Today Visit Cheyenne and Live Fire Republic released the trailer for this visual cornucopia and it can be viewed on each organization’s respective YouTube channels. (https://youtu.be/PvDkVHztyEs)

Visit Cheyenne brought together a diverse collection of local and regional partners while working with Live Fire Republic. The talents and expertise of Crow Creek Catering, Katbird Studios, Rabou Farms, Pine Bluffs Distilling, The Prairie Rose and Wyoming Office of Tourism created the first of what we hope are many experiences of this kind in Laramie County.

The full-length Live Fire Wyoming video will air on Live Fire Republic’s and Visit Cheyenne’s YouTube channels mid October 2022.

“Although this original event was a test to see if we can produce additional ticketed events throughout the county each year, we are humbled by the’ buzz’ and excitement it has created around agritourism in our county,” Domenic Bravo CEO for Visit Cheyenne/DDA stated. “Our farms and ranches have always played an important economic role in our community, but now they can be highlighted and honored for what they do for the tourism economy.”

Chef David Olson said "We believe deeply that the intersection of a warm fire, beautifully-curated fare and a communal table is among the last places on Earth where people from all walks of life, likes and differences can congregate, break bread, share ideas, converse, celebrate and build community together. It was an honor to curate this once in a lifetime experiential event alongside our friends at Visit Cheyenne and Rabou Farms. Above all, we look forward to growing our partnership through the years ahead and continuing to honor the proud history and promising future of agriculture in the great state of Wyoming."

There is a uniqueness to this type of farm to table experience as we have added a layer of outdoor recreation and wild game to the mix, while still maintaining a fine dining type of experience.

This is not the first time Visit Cheyenne has highlighted how important the agricultural industry is to the tourism assets and experiences we promote in Laramie County. We have helped create numerous events and activities that are centered around agriculture like being a farmer for a day in Carpenter Wyoming to the 2nd annual Harvest Feast at Pine Bluffs Distilling sponsored by Bluepeak that we are hosting on October 7th.

“Rabou Farms has always placed a significant level of importance surrounding consumer demands and interests. Ron Rabou stated “We have been extremely pleased with this partnership and are proud to help lay the foundation for the future of Agri tourism in Laramie County, Wyoming. Production agriculture is so much more than understanding how to farm and raise crops. The future of agriculture involves understanding consumer demands, helping to meet those demands, and educating consumers about why agriculture in America is so important.”

Now Visit Cheyenne, along with our partners, will look to the future of what this unique type of farm to table event could look like as year-round opportunities in our community. I hope there is interest from residents and visitors, along with sponsors who would be willing to help us get four of these events in addition to our original Harvest Feast at Pine Bluffs Distilling produced throughout the County.

Visit Cheyenne is the official destination marketing organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County Wyoming and is the leader in developing, promoting, and protecting the Cheyenne area tourism industry.