Visit Cheyenne is proud to announce the return of Live Fire at Rabou Farms this summer. Live Fire is an upscale farm-to-table dining experience prepared the old-fashioned way over an open flame.
Designed to be an entire experience, not just a meal, Live Fire will feature fresh, locally sourced ingredients prepared by Chef David Olsen and his Live Fire Republic team. Every dish is designed to be rustic, refined, and exquisite. The event will take place Saturday, June 10th at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY, starting at 5 in the evening and lasting until 10. Attendees living nearby are welcome to drive themselves, while those in Cheyenne are encouraged to take provided transportation from the Cheyenne Depot via the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolleys.
"The chance to showcase the rich agricultural bounty of Laramie County to those who live here and visit here is one we can't pass up.” Visit Cheyenne CEO, Domenic Bravo said of the event, “Visit Cheyenne's commitment to our chefs, farmers, and ranchers makes putting on these farm-to-table events a great opportunity to tell that story."
Everyone is invited to buy a ticket and enjoy this unforgettable event! You can reserve your seat today at Visit Cheyenne’s Ticket Spice website. Tickets are $125 each and include transportation, two complimentary cocktails, food and wine pairings, and, of course, a great time at an incredible event.