JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Teton County Democrat Paul Hansen wants to have a conversation about elections that doesn’t get political. So does Republican John Fox. But they disagree over whether it’s possible.

“I think we have to,” Hansen said. “It’s the first time in history that a president’s refused to accept the results of an election. We have to talk about that.”

Fox, who supports Trump and raised doubts about the 2020 election, feels differently, the Jackson Hole News&Guide reports.

“A lot of my friends, people who are out there don’t believe this election is fair. Eighty-two million people voted for Biden, are you kidding me?” Fox said. “I don’t think there’s any chance in hell we can get this thing straight.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s embattled voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, is set to visit Teton County to talk with Issue One co-founder Nick Penniman about the Constitution and elections. Hansen, organizing the event along with Republican Paul Vogelheim and other Jacksonites, is hoping for a shot at civility. As moderators, the two Pauls will be trying to keep things focused on the issue at hand — the Constitution and elections — while accepting written questions, and asking them so long as they stay on topic.

The event also comes as American trust in elections plummets across party lines, according to polling from ABC and Ipsos that was released Jan. 6, a year to the day after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Only 20% of Americans said they’re confident in the current system, according to the poll.

That’s down from roughly a year earlier, when 37% of Americans said they trusted American elections in a separate ABC News and Washington Post poll.

“That has massive existential implications for the future of our democracy,” Penniman said. “If you’ve got half the country believing that whoever serving in office is illegitimate, then it’s pretty hard to move forward with a functional government.”

Issue One, a nonprofit, has advocated for voting rights legislation.

It has also called for independent redistricting efforts, fought disinformation after the 2020 election and supported the House commission investigating the events of Jan. 6, though it would prefer a non-partisan alternative modeled on the 9/11 commission.

Penniman said it was a “no-brainer” to appear with Cheney because she’s on the commission, “and because she’s a prominent Republican who is standing up for various election integrity measures.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s gearing up to agree with her. Penniman noted that Cheney has not yet supported the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which Issue One is backing.

The event, co-hosted by a bipartisan group of Teton County residents (see the sidebar for the full list of who’s on the host-committee), received some national press earlier this week, when Politico described it as a possible barn burner, to use Cheney’s predecessor and current Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ words, that could pit “Trump-loving Republicans” against Cheney, who is facing an uphill battle in her bid for re-election.

The Politico article said Cheney would be answering “pre-selected” questions. But organizers Hansen and Vogelheim said that was not true and that they hadn’t been contacted by the reporter.

Rather, students with We the People, a high school civics education program, will collect written questions from the audience, Hansen and Vogelheim said.

The students will deliver questions to the two Pauls, who will first ask a few questions of their own and then ask the audience’s questions. The organizers admitted that some may be filtered out if they’re off topic — or “campaign-y.”

It is not a campaign event, organizers said.

The $10 door fee, organizers said, is paying for the venue, advertising and bringing Penniman to town.

“Not one cent for this is going to Cheney,” Hansen said.

Republicans who were interviewed by Politico about the event told the News&Guide they didn’t anticipate causing much of a ruckus — aside from tossing up a few signs before, during or after the event.

“There’s some people out there thinking about having some signage outside,” said Fox, one of the Republicans who spoke with Politico. “But other than that I don’t think it’s going to be any big deal.”

Other pro-Trump Republicans interviewed by Politico last week said the same thing.

But they’re not thrilled about Cheney’s vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump for the role he played in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

And they’re not pleased that Cheney hasn’t made public appearances in Teton County recently and now she’s appearing in a moderated single-issue panel.

“Why can’t we talk to you directly?” said Katherine Rueckert. “Why do we have to go through moderators?”

But Rueckert said she planned to respect the moderators’ rules, and was guardedly optimistic about the ability to have a non-political conversation about elections with Wyoming’s current representative.

“Having a conversation about this doesn’t need to get political,” Rueckert said. “But we can’t have a conversation because we haven’t seen her for two years.”

Penniman, like Hansen, said a non-political conversation was necessary.

“We’ve got to rewind the clock and get back to the point in which there’s a national consensus that the process itself has integrity and that the real debate should be occurring around the issues themselves,” he said.

That, Penniman said, requires finding common ground, something he hopes to achieve Tuesday.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and is sold out, but can be livestreamed via JHCenterForTheArts.org.