UPDATE ON THE PATIENT EVACUATION AT GRW:

We successfully and safely evacuated 73 patients from the facility in a little under 5 hours. Through the combined effort of Granite Rehab, CFR, AMR, Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health, and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management, a patient triage/ tracking and safety system was set in place for residents as the evacuation began. Ambulances, wheelchairvans, and busses were used to safely transport patients to their destinations. Most patients were able to stay locally in Cheyenne, while others had to travel to Casper.

Deputy Chief Dykshorn with CFR stated, “We were faced with some tough decisions throughout the day. CFR has never faced an incident impacting this many patients from a healthcare facilty. Through collaboration and professionalism, all agencies truly came together to take care of these patients like they were our own family members."

There are 27 residents remaining in the building on the first floor where electric heat is maintaining temperatures in the low 70's inside the residents’ rooms. The fire notification and suppression system is fully operational in that area as well. Granite staff will continue to care for these patients on a 24/7 watch.

The natural gas remains shut off to the building with no further sources of carbon monoxide present. There isn’t a known timeframe for the building to be fully operational on the second and third floors.

Agencies assisting throughout the incident also included City of Cheyenne’s Building and Complaince, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire Authority, and Black Hills Energy.

Patients Safely Being Transferred to Other Healthcare facilities and Hospitals

A carbon monoxide alarm at a rehabilitation wellness facility led to a mass evacuation of patients by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR), American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health.

Responding to the 3100 block of Boxelder Drive at 6:33 a.m. today, March 18, CFR found high levels of carbon monoxide inside the building. Further investigation revealed multiple natural gas leaks occurring. Black Hills and maintenance personnel attempted to work throughout the day to try to remedy the building systems to a workable state without success.

Emergency personnel from each local organization have been working throughout the afternoon to safely transport around 100 patients from Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness (GRB) Center to other hospitals.

GRB staff is currently in the process of notifying families and working with agencies to transport patients to both local and out-of-state facilities. Using a tracking mechanism, GRB and CFR personnel are confirming the safety of patients leaving the wellness center, arriving at the correct hospital, and/or being picked up by family members.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation, and staff is unsure when the rehabilitation wellness center will re-open.