Several local agencies have partnered to offer a firearm basic safety course for healthcare providers at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on September 5, 1-3 p.m.

Course objectives are to explain safety rules and safety considerations when using a firearm in addition to identifying types of firearms, discussing safe storage options and explaining key components of a safety plan to mitigate suicide risk.

Registration is online at https://forms.gle/BHdomGwpPaMukoeh9 or by emailing brittany.wardle@crmcwy.org.

“We are offering this course to help educate individuals about the importance of safety when handling or being around a firearm,” said Brittany Wardle, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s community prevention project director. “Knowing and following rules for firearms safety helps lower the risk that people will inadvertently cause an accident that could harm themselves or others. It also makes sense from the standpoint that many people in our community and state possess and use firearms. In addition, in Laramie County in 2022, nine out of 10 suicides were by firearms. Providing education for counseling on access to lethal means is an essential part of our suicide prevention strategy.”

Course partners include the LCSO, CRMC and Wyoming Air National Guard.

Anyone who needs help should talk to somebody. Someone in need of help can contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Text “WYO” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. Those who don’t want to use a phone can use Lifeline Chat at https://988lifeline.org/.