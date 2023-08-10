Classic Car enthusiasts will raise funds for four local charities at the fourth annual Charity Classic car show, “Cars, Cigars, & Guitars – under the stars.” The event website is carscigarsguitars.com.

Raising funds for Coats for Kids, South Side Sluggers, Veteran’s Rock, and Wyoming Brest Cancer Initiative. The event is a volunteer effort by Cheyenne AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211.

This private event requires pre-paid Classic Car Applications and Guest Event Tickets. Organizers have established this Annual Event as the Premier Charity Classic Car Show in the Tri State region, featuring over 100 Classic Cars, Trucks, SUV’s Tractor’s, and Motorcycles!

A major fundraising feature is a chance to win a Brand-New 2022 ZFORCE 950 H.O. SPORT 2-SEATER ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE ($15,500 Value). Tickets are $25, and only 2,000 tickets will be sold. Drawing is August 19, 2023 at the Event. All ticket proceeds benefit Coats for Kids, South Side Sluggers, Veteran’s Rock, and Wyoming Brest Cancer Initiative. Tickets are available from the Charities and at Cheyenne Motorsports. (Need not be present to win)

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Location: The Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibition Hall, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Times: Classic Car Participants to bring in their car, trucks, tractors ’or motorcycles from 930am - 2:00pm. Event hours are from 3:00pm - 8:00pm

Show Car Entry: $100 one individual with up to two (2) vehicles’, includes picture, dash placard, gift bag, event shirt, cigars, food & beverage, live music with. Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers. $50 discount for friend or significant other. (Must be 21 years of age or older to attend)

Guest Entry: $100 per person, includes grounds access, car show, cigars, food & beverage, and Live Music: Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers. (Must be 21 years of age or older to attend)

Food and beverage: Beef Tri-Tip Steak, Chicken, sides, Alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, live music, and Cigars are available for everyone with purchase of Event Tickets.

For more information, see the event page at carscigarsguitars.com or CALL Nick Mores, Co-Chair at (307) 630-5733.