The first week of May, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office K9 teams had the opportunity to attend the National Police Canine Association Conference in Jackson, Wyoming.
This conference pulled in expert trainers from Wyoming and surrounding states.
There were not only K9 teams from Wyoming, but also Colorado, Montana, and Utah.
The teams consisted of Narcotics detection, Explosive detection, Tracking, Patrol (apprehension) or a mixture of those listed.
There were approximately 30 K9 teams that attended the training conference.
The training provided at the conference was arduous and dynamic, pushing our K9 teams to their limits, but by doing this, helped our teams learn and grow.
Not only were they able to learn by doing but they were also able to learn by watching.
It is not often they have the opportunity to train around so many other K9 teams.
Our K9 teams returned from Jackson exhausted but excited to apply the training they received to their work here in Laramie County.