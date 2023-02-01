The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office have partnered to introduce a new tool which allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive map of Laramie County.

The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which do not always result in a police report.

Data is refreshed every three days, allowing users to access more timely information about law enforcement activity. Citizen Connect enables users to:

View city/county-wide crime data

Narrow the search to specific city council wards, school districts, and voting precincts

Filter incident data by dates and/or categories

View crime trends

This program provides the tools necessary for citizens to view call data while protecting victim privacy.

Sensitive information such as addresses and names are not included.

Likewise, the system will not show sexual assaults or juvenile crimes.

Visit the Cheyenne Police and Laramie County Sheriff’s websites to learn more about the Citizen Connect Crime Map and how to use it.

The system can be found at www.cheyennepd.org/citizenconnect or www.laramiecountywy.gov/citizenconnect