Area law enforcement have joined resources to raise awareness to school crosswalk safety. In the morning of Monday, January 30th, (between 7:15am and 8:45am) law enforcement officers will be present in nearly every school zone in Laramie County. Law enforcement officers will turn on their emergency lights to bring attention to the school zones.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Cheyenne Police Department and Pine Bluffs Police Department will assist.

Local law enforcement has already placed a priority on school zone enforcement. However, they want to remind people of the importance of remaining vigilant around schools while they work together as one team. Sheriff Kozak said, “We will have a deputy at every school within unincorporated Laramie County, no matter how small the school is; this includes School District 1 and 2. Every child’s safety is important to our deputies.” Kozak emphasized, “Our agency has implemented a goal to be visible in school zones for the remainder of the year.”

Sheriff Kozak and other law enforcement leaders will be at the McCormick Junior High School zone on Monday, January 30th between 7:15 and 8:45 am to assist Janelle Jones, founder of #ForMak, with her crosswalk duties. The media is welcome to attend. #ForMak volunteers will be handing out gift cards to safe drivers at various schools in Laramie County as part of their Pay It Forward School Zone program.

We would like to remind people:

• Slow down around schools

• Cross only at designated crosswalks

• Educate children about the dangers of distraction

• Never text while driving

• Always expect the unexpected around schools