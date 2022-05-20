Sponsored by Laramie County Community Partnership

On June 6 the Laramie County Community Partnership (LCCP) will sponsor a presentation by Dr. Olenda Johnson, a Naval War College professor who is originally from Cheyenne.

The free event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building at Laramie County Community College.

The focus of Dr. Johnson’s presentation is to help the Laramie County community navigate who and what it wants to be through a variety of lenses, including economic, community services, growth and change. She said the goal is to address if “we are the best WE that we can be.”

Johnson is a professor of Strategic Leadership and Leader Development at the U.S. Naval War College, a graduate-level institution for highly select military officers and government civilians. As a senior contributor in the College of Leadership & Ethics, Johnson advises Navy senior leaders, develops strategy, teaches highly regarded courses and facilitates team efforts. In her primary role, she leads her team in providing executive-level leader development for 2-Star Navy admirals, Marine generals and senior government executives.

Johnson has also worked with other military units, including the U.S. Army Special Forces Command, to support their leader development endeavors. A passionate teacher and educator, she thrives on helping others learn. She is an oft-invited speaker for state, national and international events and conferences. Previous engagements include the Professional Golf Association, National League for Nursing, Independent Blue Cross Foundation, Generation W, FIS Global Solutions, Wyoming Department of Education, New Zealand Police Women’s Association, U.S. Air Force Academy and DiversityInc CEO Forum.

As a speaker and facilitator, Johnson shares her experiences and knowledge to instill in people the courage and confidence to lead in their unique circumstances. She is driven to help others value themselves and their talents and the impact they can have on their communities, their work and their families.

LCCP’s mission is to maximize resources and influence change to improve conditions of well-being for people in Laramie County.

For more information about the presentation, contact Melissa Martin at melissa.martin@crmcwy.org.