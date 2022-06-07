Sheridan College is pleased to recognize students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester. Jacob Geyer of Cheyenne, Wyo. was named to Vice President Honor Roll. Sheridan College holds three honor rolls: President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll, and Part Time Honor Roll.
There were 83 students who earned a place on the President’s Honor Roll and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 84 students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
Finally, the 59 students named to the Part-Time Honor Roll earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.
