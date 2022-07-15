United Way of Laramie County has been awarded funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (CHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Total funds available: $46,500 in ARPAR & $42,000 in Phase 39 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of American Red Cross; Catholic Charities; Laramie County, The Salvation Army; and United Way of Laramie County will determine how the funds awarded to Laramie County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Laramie County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with The Salvation Army; Safehouse; COMEA; and Needs participating. These agencies were responsible for providing 20,540 meals and 1,679 nights of lodging.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Rod Hottle, 1007 East Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001, at 307-638-8904 x15 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is July 22, 2022.