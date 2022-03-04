Louis Dean Cosco, a Wyoming inmate, died Wednesday March 2, 2022, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY.
Cosco was convicted of Second Degree Murder in Sheridan County Wyoming and sentenced to fifty to ninety-five years in the Forth District Court in Sheridan, Wyoming by Judge IIsley on October 1, 1969.
Cosco was born on August 1, 1952 in Wyoming.
Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.