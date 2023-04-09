Louise Alvarez

Louise passed away peacefully at Davis Hospice Center on Sunday.
Louise was born September 10, 1926, in Ft. Lupton, Colorado to Guadalupe & Jesus Bueno. She met the love of her life, Adolph Alvarez in 1940. Louise and Adolph were married in the Catholic Church on February 28, 1944. However, they celebrated February 16 which was the day they eloped. Their life together began in Ft, Lupton, moved to Cheyenne in 1948 for Adolph to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. UPRR moved the Alvarez family to Burns in 1961. Louise and Adolph lived in Burns until Adolph’s health declined and returned to Cheyenne in 1992. Together they raised four daughters.
Louise was a homemaker and provided childcare for many working parents in Burns. All the kids she cared for called her grandma. Louise enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidery. She was an amazing seamstress making clothes for younger siblings while still at home. She also sewed her daughter’s school clothes, holy communion dresses, prom dresses. She loved sewing curtains for grandchildren/great grandchildren. Louise continued to sew for her daughters long after they were adults, hemming dresses, pants, and sleeves. (Her girls were not tall.) She enjoyed Thursday Sewing Days with her daughters which included breakfast and lunch.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Adolph; daughter, Cris; and son-in-law, Garry Gillett. Also, her parents; siblings, Savero, Lupe, Joe, Rudy, Manuel G., Manuel, Cuca, Gloria, Margaret, and Pauline. And numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
She is survived by daughters and son-in-laws; Jennie (Jim) Rish, Sheila (Gary) Metzger, and Carolyn (John) Dvorak, 14 grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren & seven great-great grandchildren, with one 2x great grandchild on the way. Louise’s surviving siblings are, Mary Garza, Frank (Carmen) Bueno, Alice (Jerry) Mittan and sister-in-law Josie Garcia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews (great and great-great).
The Rosary will be held Wednesday April 12 at 5:30 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 10:00 am, April 13 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.