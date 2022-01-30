CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's prisons have had a hard time hiring and keeping staff, corrections department director Dan Shannon said this month.

Data presented to the Appropriations Committee earlier in January shows that over the past seven years, the department has lost 173 more correctional officers than they've hired.

In 2021, correctional officers left their positions at the highest rate since at least 2015, with a net loss of 56 officers after 92 left and 36 were hired.

As of December, the department employs 692 people across its five facilities, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has taken the hardest hit, department spokesperson Paul Martin said, but the women's center in Lusk has also had trouble recruiting and retaining staff in recent years.

"While we have experienced a drop in applicants for both Field Services and for the Central Office in Cheyenne, we still have applicants for vacancies," Martin said. "In Rawlins and Lusk we cannot say the same thing."

In Rawlins, the prison competes with the local refinery and railroad for a small workforce. In Lusk, a largely rural community, non-ranch workers are hard to come by - and when people start working at the women's center, they often transfer to other WDOC facilities nearby in Torrington or Newcastle.

"We would like to pay all our staff the very highest compensation rates possible," Martin said. "The bottom line, however, is economics; we do now feel we are as competitive as we need to be in the compensation arena in both of these areas to attract and/or retain our staff."

Last year also saw the fewest correctional officer hires of the last seven years, with 36 - just over half of the previous low, with 65 in 2020.

Shannon told the committee on Jan. 12 that losing staff has also impacted the functions of the department's administration, particularly making it harder to fulfill records requests within the state-mandated timeframe. The department's next two-year budget will include a wide-reaching reorganization to try to remedy some of those losses, Shannon said.

In the age of COVID-19, Shannon said, the department has also had to come to terms with the workforce's changing demands. While working from home is difficult for correctional officers, Shannon said the department has made telework more prominent in some offices and has loosened some aspects of its workplace culture - he cited a recent move to allow employees, including correctional officers, to wear jeans twice a week.

"I fully recognize employees today have a different expectation about employment," Shannon told the committee, "I continue to be open to new ideas."

Positions typically located in the department's main office in Cheyenne now also accept applicants from across the state, Shannon said.

The most common reason people leave is to pursue "better career opportunities," according to Martin. The second most-cited reason, he said, is retirement.

"Our workforce, like everywhere, is aging," Martin said.

Field agents in probation and parole offices around the state are also leaving more than they're coming to the department, data shows. Since 2015, 33 more people have left their posts than been hired.

The only years breaking that trend were 2016, when there were an equal number hired and lost, and 2018 when five more were hired than left.