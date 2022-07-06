The 142nd Force Support Squadron, Oregon Air National Guard, recently held a change of command ceremony on June 10.
The new 142nd Force Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Berlinda White a native of Cheyenne, set the tone for the Force Support Squadron personnel who were in attendance. “I am so excited to be part of your team and even more excited to be part of your guard family. I will do my best to inspire each of you to reach your highest potential in an environment of trust and respect. I am certain, together, we can achieve anything.”
As the new Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander, White leads a team of Airmen and civilian personnel who support the readiness, development, morale, and welfare of the 1,400 members of the 142nd Wing.
Previously, White served as the Director of Personnel, Joint Forces Headquarters, Salem, Ore. Upon her departure she was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for her sound leadership in unprecedented state active duty activations including the mobilization of 1,307 Airmen in response to several major events including COVID-19 vaccination operations, hospital mission support, and multiple wildfires. Additionally, she leveraged her diverse experience to steer decision making critical to COVID-19 policy interpretation and adherence. White was cited as the epitome of the National Guard motto, “Always Ready, Always There.”
White is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2018.