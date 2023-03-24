Crew shortages have resulted in an increase in flight delays and cancellations in Wyoming
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and a bipartisan coalition of six U.S. senators led by Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) reintroduced the Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act to combat the pilot shortage that has caused an endless string of flight cancellations and travel headaches for travelers across Wyoming. The bill will raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age from 65 to 67 while keeping all training, safety and certifications in place to ensure that pilot quality is unaffected.
“People in Wyoming rely on small rural airports, and I constantly hear from folks back home about cancellations and delays plaguing rural air service. This is in part caused by a lack of pilots,” said Senator Lummis. “Raising the mandatory retirement age to allow pilots to fly for two additional years would help mitigate some of these shortages to restore rural air service, while also ensuring we still have qualified and capable pilots manning our aircraft.”
