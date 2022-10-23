Lummis Led Legislation Renamed Building in Honor of Louisa Swain

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis will give remarks at the renaming ceremony for the federal building at 308 W 21st Street in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is being renamed in honor of Louisa Swain after legislation ushered through Congress by Senator Lummis became law.

DATE: Thursday, October 27, 2022

TIME: 1:00 p.m. MT

LOCATION: 308 21st Street, Cheyenne, WY

RSVP by 3:00 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 to richard.stebbins@gsa.gov or 303-513-1166.

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced legislation to rename the federal building in Cheyenne, WY after women’s rights pioneer Louisa Swain. This legislation was cosponsored by Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD). It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on May 10, 2022.

Laramie resident Louisa Swain was 70 years old when she cast her vote in Wyoming’s general election of 1870, making her the first woman to legally vote in the United States. Later in life, she moved to Maryland and was laid to rest in Baltimore.