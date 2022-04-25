Beginning Monday May 2nd, maintenance work along the Greater Cheyenne Greenway will take place near Mylar Park. Approximately 1,044 square feet of greenway path near Short Rd. and Prairie Ave. will be replaced to remedy tripping hazards and minimize damage to snowplow equipment. Work is anticipated to last 10 days, weather permitting.
The area will be posted with signage and will not be reopened until repairs are finished. We ask the public to avoid the area while work is being completed.
Concrete repairs for the greenway are made possible through voter approved sixth penny sales tax funds. For more information about the Cheyenne Greenway, and to view an interactive greenway map, visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.