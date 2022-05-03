Beginning, Monday May 9th, maintenance work along the Greater Cheyenne Greenway will take place between Taft Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Approximately 70 linear feet of greenway will be replaced to remedy a linear crack causing a tripping hazard and damage to equipment during the winter months. Work is anticipated to last 10-15 days, weather permitting.
The area will be posted with signage and will not be reopened until repairs are finished. We ask the public to avoid the area while work is being completed.
Concrete repairs for the greenway are made possible through voter approved sixth penny sales tax funds. For more information about the Cheyenne Greenway, and to view an interactive greenway map, visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.