The Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon is pleased

to announce the appointment of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) Major George Kirkikis as the new Deputy Warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP).

The promotion is effective Monday April 3, 2023. His physical move to this facility will be determined by the Prison Division Administrator.

Mr. Kirkikis began his career as a Correctional Ofﬁcer at the WSP in 2007. He was promoted to Sergeant and worked at the WDOC Academy in Rawlins, WY. In 2010 Sgt. Kirkikis was promoted to Lieutenant at WSP. He was a Special Operations Response Team member and leader at WSP. In July 2014 LT. Kirkikis transferred to the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, WY where he worked until August 2017 when he promoted to Captain at the Wyoming

Women’s Center in Lusk, WY. Capt. Kirkikis was promoted to Major at WMCI in 2019, a position he held up to this promotion.

Maj. Kirkikis is a US. Marine Corps veteran and a native of Astoria, NY

Regarding the national recruitment announcement, Director Daniel Shannon commented the Department is very fortunate to continue to be able to develop and promote such quality staff like Mr. Kirkikis and expressed his conﬁdence in his ability to lead this important facility in his new capacity.

In accepting the position Maj Kirkikis commented “I’m grateful to be offered this humbling opportunity and look forward to working with the wonderful staff and offenders at this facility once again.”