A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and unforgetable experience, giving him an up close and personal tour of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive – the largest operating steam locomotive in the world.
Chaston and his family will visit the Big Boy No. 4004 on display at Holliday Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where they will meet Union Pacific personnel and be invited to come to the Union Pacific Steam Shop to see the restored Big Boy No. 4014, which just returned from its excursion to Denver, Colorado.
Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Since 1985, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has brought the hope, strength, and joy of a wish to more than 670 children in the state. For more information about the Wyoming chapter and how you can be involved in local wishes, please visit www.wyoming.wish.org. To support wishes across Wyoming, visit our website at wyoming.wish.org/donate.