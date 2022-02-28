On Sunday, February 27 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to the Stage Coach Motel located at 1515 West Lincolnway for a report of an aggravated assault with a knife.
Responding officers located an adult male victim near the scene.
He had apparently fled across the street to the Luxury Diner located at 1401 West Lincolnway after sustaining multiple stab wounds.
American Medical Response arrived and transported the victim to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The male suspect, Patrick Gill, 42, a transient remained on-scene and was contacted by responding officers.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County jail without further incident.