On June 22 at approximately 9:49 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to 1515 West Lincolnway for a report of shots fired.

The preliminary investigation shows that two male subjects at the location entered into a verbal altercation.

As the argument escalated, the suspect, later identified as Paul King, 63, of Cheyenne, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots.

No injuries were reported.

A short time later, responding officers located King in the parking lot of the location.

He was apprehended at approximately 9:57 a.m. without further incident.

King was transported to the Laramie County Jail with felony charges pending.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department Detective Bureau.