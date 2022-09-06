Monday, September 5 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault with a knife at Sinclair – Big D gas station located at 100 North Greeley Highway.

Responding officers located an adult male victim at the scene with a stab wound.

American Medical Response arrived and transported the victim to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows two subjects, a male and a female, arrived at the location and entered into a verbal altercation with an employee of the gas station, later identified as Jason Singleton, 26, of Cheyenne.

As the argument escalated, Singleton displayed a knife and stabbed the male.

He then fled the scene on foot.

Officers established a perimeter around the location and deployed CPD K9 Pavel to track the suspect.

K9 Pavel tracked the suspect’s scent to the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel located at 204 West Fox Farm Road.

At the same time, dispatch advised officers that a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper had observed the suspect entering the hotel.

A deputy from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Singleton in the hotel with the knife still in his possession.

Singleton was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault without further incident.