Tuesday, September 6 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault with a knife near the 200 block of East 9th Street.

Responding officers located a 15-year-old juvenile male victim at the scene with a minor injury.

He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The preliminary investigation shows that the juvenile male victim and another juvenile male were at a nearby park when the suspect, Allen Fenstermacher, 39, a transient, initiated a conversation with them.

The juveniles left the area on foot, but as they walked, Fenstermacher reportedly followed them towards the juvenile victim’s residence.

As they arrived at the residence, the juvenile victim requested help from his father.

The father asked Fenstermacher to leave, but he refused to do so.

A physical altercation between the father and Fenstermacher began, and the two juveniles joined.

During the altercation, it is believed that Fenstermacher produced a knife and assaulted the juvenile victim.

He then fled from the area on foot.

Officers established a perimeter and within minutes, located Fenstermacher near the 800 block of Warren Avenue.

He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and then booked into the Laramie County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault without incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.