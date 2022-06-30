On Thursday, June 30 at approximately 2:15 a.m. a Cheyenne Police Officer observed a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with stolen license plates speeding near the intersection of Nationway and East 12th Street.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Danny Jimenez, 37, of Cheyenne, refused to yield and accelerated to a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit on East 12th Street.
The pursuit continued through east Cheyenne to the intersection of East 6th Street, where the officer lost sight of the vehicle.
A short time later, another officer in the area located the Jeep near East 12th Street.
A third officer assisted by successfully deploying spike strips to deflate the Jeep’s tires.
The suspect vehicle, however, continued to flee for several miles toward East Lincolnway, driving on the rims of the vehicle.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper joined in the pursuit and performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) which stopped the suspect vehicle along the side of East Lincolnway.
Jimenez then exited the vehicle and fled from officers on foot. He was located and taken into custody without incident.
Jimenez was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) for evaluation prior to being booked into the Laramie County Jail on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving under the influence, driving under a suspended license, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and theft of over $1000.