Sunday, August 14 at approximately 1:15 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault at 1111 Martin Luther King Court.

Responding officers were advised that a victim was set on fire by another individual.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male victim with severe burn injuries.

During the incident, he was allegedly sleeping at Martin Luther King (MLK) Park and woke up to the suspect standing over him and setting him on fire.

The victim began to stand up and dropped a knife which the suspect grabbed and threatened him with.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The male suspect, later identified as Kenneth Potter, 54, a transient, was found at MLK Park with a knife and lighters in his possession.

He was arrested and booked into the Laramie County Jail on an aggravated assault charge without incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department Detective Bureau.