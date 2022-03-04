On Thursday, March 3 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Cheyenne Police Department’s Arson Unit assisted Cheyenne Fire and Rescue (CFR) in responding to a fire near the intersection of Missile Drive and West 19th Street.
The fire was one of five ignited in the downtown area between March 1 and March 3, all of which appeared to be intentionally started.
The following locations were damaged as a result of the fires:
- On March 1, a fire near the 1100 block of West Lincolnway burned one acre of property.
- On March 1, a grass fire near the 1500 block of West Lincolnway required the response of three fire engines from CFR and one from Laramie County Fire District 2.
- On March 2, a trash fire near the Ames underpass was left unattended and burning close to a grass field.
- On March 3, a fire near the 100 block of Martin Luther King Ct. spread to a grass field and required the response of two fire engines.
- On March 3, a fire was located near the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
The suspect, later identified as Daylan Medley, 41, a transient, was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on five counts of failure to extinguish or contain a fire in a prairie.
Medley was also served an unrelated summons for failure to appear on charges of urinating in public and unlawful entry.