United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced PETER JAMES HERNANDEZ, age 28, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Hernandez was sentenced to 60 months in prison with seven years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.
The crime was investigated by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom. Case No. 22-cr-00085-NDF