Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced TROY MICHAEL PAINTER, age 26, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Painter was sentenced to 44 months in prison with three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
The crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom. Case No. 22-cr-00105-SWS