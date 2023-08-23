On 8/20/23 at 0756 hours the Laramie County Combined Communications center received a call about an unresponsive male being found near the Crystal Reservoir Dam in Curt Gowdy State Park.
After preliminary investigation it is believed the man, who is pictured above, had been assaulted at an unknown location and then left at Curt Gowdy State Park.
The man is known to go by the name of Jason Mullen, and lives a transient lifestyle frequenting areas of down town Cheyenne.
Anyone with information about the Mullen’s whereabouts on the night of 8/19/23, and the morning of 8/20/23, or has other information pertaining to the case is requested to call Detective Delcamp at 633-4734 or Detective Sergeant Martinez at 633-4763 reference Laramie County Sheriff’s Office case # 23-18678.