The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Work Session on Friday, March 18th at 12:00 p.m.

The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information on the social determinants of health including physical environment, education, income, health care systems, and social context. Presenters will discuss how these “up-stream” factors impact the overall health of our community and present strategies to address the factors.

The meeting is available to attend in-person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) and remains available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be on the City’s Facebook page.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

