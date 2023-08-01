WyoPoets is inviting entries to their 2024 chapbook contest with a deadline of August 31. “Upon the Wind” is the theme that was selected.

Entries will be judged by Marie Marchand, Poet Laureate of Ellensburg, WA. Her poetry has been published in Crannóg Magazine, Catamaran Literary Reader, California Quarterly, Tiny Seed Journal, Tikkun Magazine and The Awakenings Review. Marie’s second poetry collection “Gifts to the Attentive” was published by Winter Goose Publishing in 2022. She is a past board member of WyoPoets.

Only WyoPoets’ members are eligible to enter, but contestants may join at the time of submission. Membership is only $20 annually and includes numerous other benefits.

Interested poets can submit up to three original unpublished poems per entry. Contest guidelines are at www.wyopoets.org/chapbook-contest.

Questions may be directed to Susan Mark at writingwyoming@gmail.com.

WyoPoets (www.wyopoets.org) is a 501(c)(3) organization of individuals who write poetry for publication and/or as a hobby. Its mission is to provide a base for mutual help and inspiration by encouraging interest in poetry throughout the state of Wyoming.