On Monday, hundreds of people marched from the Cheyenne Depot to the State Capitol as part of the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Governor Gordon spoke to the crowd, and issued a statement on social media.
"The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration and gathering included a march led by local high school ROTC members from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Capitol. There, I signed a proclamation recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. and Wyoming Equality Day as a Day of Service across Wyoming. Several speakers joined me in recognizing the contributions of State Senator Liz Byrd, who introduced the bill recognizing the holiday in Wyoming."