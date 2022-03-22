Collins at Supercomputer photo

Mayor Collins (center) in front of the Cheyenne Supercomputer at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) just west of Cheyenne.
On Monday, Mayor Collins toured the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) facility west of Cheyenne.
 
This state-of-the-art facility is a world-class research center leading, promoting, and facilitating innovation in the atmospheric and related earth and sun systems sciences.
 
It’s home to the high-performance supercomputer aptly named, Cheyenne.
 
The Cheyenne supercomputer features 145,152 Intel Xeon processor cores in 4,032 dual-socket nodes (36 cores/node) and 313 TB of total memory.
 
NCAR will soon implement a newer, faster supercomputer named Derecho capable of performing 19.87 quadrillion calculations per second.
 
That is about 3.5 times the speed of the current supercomputer, Cheyenne.
 
Once implemented, Derecho will rank among the fastest supercomputers in the world!
 
Mayor Collins also toured VMAccel, a local company offering customizable cloud solutions utilizing FPGAs that provide computerized speed improvements 10x-100x faster than CPUs or GPUs.
 
FPGAs can deliver superior performance in deep learning applications where low latency is critical such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), exploratory data analysis (EDA), genomics, data analytics, and video/image workloads.

Tags